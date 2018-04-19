Lagos human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has described as illegal and unconstitutional, the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Senate.

According to him, no legislative house has the power to remove or suspend any of its member.

Recall that Senator Omo-Agege was suspended last Thursday for 90 legislative days for expressing his opinion on the election reordering bill.

Falana said: “No legislative house can suspend or remove a member. It is only a court of law or the constituency that elected them can order the removal or suspension of their representative.

“This is because when you remove or suspend a legislator, his constituency no longer has a representative in that house and that is not legal”, he argued.

He recalled a case he handled involving a female lawmaker in the Bauchi House of Assembly who was suspended indefinitely over a statement she made on the floor of the house.

He said the matter was fought up to the Court of Appeal which held that the legislative House had no such power.