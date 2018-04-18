The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, and a former Senate President, David Mark, on Wednesday led a peace team to Ekiti State to reassure governorship aspirants of free, fair and credible primary.

A former spokesperson for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and senator representing Ekiti South, Abiodun Olujinmi, are fighting Governor Ayodele Fayose for endorsing his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the most preferred aspirant for the May 8 primary.

A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Dare Bejide, and two former Deputy Governors, Sikiru Lawal and Bisi Omoyeni, have also defected to other political parties from the PDP to pursue their governorship ambition.

Addressing delegates and party members present at the meeting, Secondus said, “I assure you once again, there will be transparency and the process would not cheat anybody.

“I urge you to join the leaders to work together to ensure a free and fair transparent primary, eminent Nigerians are conducting the primary.

“We urge you to remain calm. We also urge INEC and security agents not to be partial but come to defend democracy doing that the best if our people will serve the people the best. From here we are moving to other parts of the country for sensitisation.”

Mark, who was the chairman of the reconciliation committee said he had been working all round to reconcile all parties.

“I thank you supporters for the peace and agreement to work together.

“Secondly, is to assure you that the process leading to the final election of whoever will become PDP candidate in Ekiti for the July poll will be free fair and credible.

“If we are insisting that INEC must be fair, it means we will have to do so ourselves at the party level. Nobody will write delegates’ names, every one will vote for candidate of his choice. We will ensure this and all stakeholders will ensure it.

“We want to show the world what internal democracy is. Internal democracy will ensure that you all fight for your preferred cans and we will ensure that. I am very confident that PDP will be in Ekiti.”

Fayose thanked the national leaders for the visit, saying that will spur members to work together to achieve victory in the July 14 governorship poll.