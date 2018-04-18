A former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has described Wednesday’s snatching of the mace in the Senate by suspected hoodlums as disgraceful.

Mr Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the incident was dangerous, not only for democracy, but for security.

NAN reports that some suspected hoodlums invaded the Senate on Wednesday seizing and taking the mace, a symbol of authority.

The Senate’s spokesman, Sabi Abdulahi, in a statement, alleged that the hoodlums, led by a suspended member, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate’s plenary and seized the mace.

Mr Abdullahi described the incident as a treasonable act, as it amounted to forceful takeover of the Senate.

Reacting, Mr Musa said the saga was more dangerous to security than it was to democracy.

“I ask, how can anyone or group invade the Senate and seize the mace, which is the symbol of authority?

“The incident, though a disgrace to democracy, had greater implications for security.

“It means the security of this country is being threatened by the day and there is an urgent need to tackle the problem,” he said.

Mr Musa said he would not be quick to blame any one personality for the incident, but the saga questioned the morality of some of the country’s leaders.

He described the tension created by political and security issues in the land as a time bomb.

Mr Musa said the effort of everyone was required to respond to the situation.