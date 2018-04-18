Following the invasion of the Senate by some suspected political thugs, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Uche Secondus, on Wednesday declared that the development was a result of the insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress to the security issue in the country.

Secondus, who spoke with journalists at the Akure Airport on his way to Ekiti State, said all the political movements going on currently in the country were targeted at removing President Muhammadu Buhari from office in the 2019 Presidential election.

He said, “We are all Nigerians, I believe that all the forces are working together for the interest of this nation and at this point, we believe that the movements are for the interest of all Nigerians. The move is to rescue Nigeria from the crisis we have found ourselves

“A few minutes ago, in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we were informed that hoodlums forced their ways into the Senate chamber and carted away the mace. What that means is that the country is totally broken. The APC government is totally broken, there is insecurity all over the country – from the North to the East to West, people are dying on daily basis.

“So all the forces are for the interest of the country. Nigerian people are tired of the Buhari’s government.

The PDP chairman, who arrived Akure together with some national leaders of the party, also stated that the APC government had performed woefully and the PDP was now ready to takeover power, saying the committee set up for the reconciliation had done well as the reconciliation was now yielding fruitful result

“The Dickson (reconciliation) committee has been doing very tremendous jobs and the reconciliation has been very successful. So far so good the people are happy now in the party . you can see the rallies in Jigawa and Katsina States and all over the country the PDP is rebranded and repositioned to regain the power in 2019.