The house of representatives has dropped the bill seeking to amend the electoral act.
The amendment sought to change the sequence of the election in a way that the presidential election comes last, after the state assemblies/national assembly and governorship elections.
The lower legislative chamber dropped the bill during plenary on Wednesday after Edward Pwajok, a Plateau lawmaker, who sponsored the bill, said he was withdrawing it.
The lawmaker after consultations, he was advised to withdraw the bill.
