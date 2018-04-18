The house of representatives has dropped the bill seeking to amend the electoral act.

The amendment sought to change the sequence of the election in a way that the presidential election comes last, after the state assemblies/national assembly and governorship elections.

The lower legislative chamber dropped the bill during plenary on Wednesday after Edward Pwajok, a Plateau lawmaker, who sponsored the bill, said he was withdrawing it.

The lawmaker after consultations, he was advised to withdraw the bill.