The Senate is currently considering the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill for second reading.

The bill, among others, seeks to reshuffle the order of polls in a general election, a proposal that had generated controversy particularly in the Senate.

The proposed bill was one of the reasons why Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was sent on six-month suspension.

The Senate had suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for 90 days (six months) over his comment that the amendment to the Electoral Act 2010 to reorder the sequence of polls in a general election was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions had investigated Omo-Agege’s comment, based on a petition by Senator Dino Melaye.

The mace, a legislative chamber’s symbol of authority, was snatched earlier in the day by suspected thugs and taken away.

The Senate said Omo-Agege led the thugs who invaded the Senate to seize the mace.

The invaders escaped with the mace.