Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, has said Keyamo’s appointment is a contradiction of his posturing as a rights activist and lawyer.

Keyamo, was on Tuesday appointed as spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.

To Salvador, “I am not fully disappointed because he is one of those that get legal briefs from the EFCC.

“For a man who has branded himself as a human rights activist, now taking up the appointment of a political party, contradicts the principles of human rights activism.

“How can he talk against this government when they are doing wrong since he is now a spokesperson?”

He added: “This is a government that the nation wants to changebecause it has failed, then, how can you call yourself an activist and you are supporting a government that people have rejected?

“That is a contradiction.”