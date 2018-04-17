The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed worry at the resumption shooting and maiming that tat has characterised the nomination process for the local government council election for chairmen and councillors by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

APC says that it is shocking to note that mere primaries for chairmen and councillors for a supposed local council election will result in the largescale shootings, maiming and violence that are now further compounding the dangers of kidnapping, robberies and killings that Rivers people and residents are living under.

The party alleges that the ongoing PDP-on-PDP orgy of violence underscores our consistent position that Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP are responsible for the spate of killings and violence that have bedevilled Rivers State before, during and after the 2015 and subsequent elections in Rivers State.

These killings, whether in ONELGA or other areas of Rivers State, members of the APC have remained the target. So far, over 1000 APC souls have been lost to this PDP violence in the State from 2014 to date.

Curiously but noteworthy is that, with the eruption of violence in the ongoing PDP council primaries in Rivers State,have removed all doubts about those who are responsible for the electoral violence in the State. Sadly, the violence by PDP members on fellow PDP members still carry collateral consequences on law-abiding people and residents of Rivers State including peace-loving members of the APC.

Again, even as resort to violence takes centre stage in the ongoing PDP primaries, other electoral malfeasance are reportedly being perpetrated across the State. In Isiokpo, one Chukwudi Dimkpa has accused Governor Wike and his henchmen of imposition of candidates. In Etche, materials were reportedly hijacked and aspirants beaten into coma. In Ibaa, individuals diverted materials. Similar cases have been reported across the State.

The APC says it believes that the present electoral malfeasance by the PDP has cleared all doubts and re-affirmed that PDP and its members are responsible for all deaths, pains and agonies the people and residents of Rivers State have had to go through from 2014 to date. To the PDP, electoral misbehaviour is ingrained in their DNA hence the ease with which they unleash it even upon their own members.

Governor Wike must go beyond disqualifying his gun-totting boys from contesting PDP primaries, he must rein them in and allow law-abiding citizens to have their peace across the State. It is said that you may borrow trouble but you should not lend it to your neighbour.

APC calls on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command and all other heads of security agencies in the State to do the needful to ensure that the PDP-on-PDP violence currently pervading the state is contained from spilling out into full scale war.

The party says that Residents and people of Rivers State have been through too much, further pains should not be brought on innocent people.