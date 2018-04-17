The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost two of its lawmakers in the house of representatives to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ben Nwakwo and Anayo Anebe, both from Anambra state decamped to APGA at plenary on Tuesday.

In separate letters read by Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house, the two lawmakers cited division in the state chapter of the party as the reason for their defection.

No member of the lower legislative chamber has defected to APGA in the current assembly.

APGA now has three lawmakers in the lower legislative chamber.