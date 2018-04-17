The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has assured that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will not implode in 2019 following the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

Abe urged those thinking that the APC will scatter over Buhari’s declaration to rather organise themselves than criticise the party.

Abe, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said: “Those people that are still waiting for an implosion in the APC before they organise themselves, I think they have already missed the boat.”

He commended Buhari for declaring to run for a second term in office come 2019, noting that there was no person of consequence that can be compared to the President in terms of pedigree.

“On the other side, there is no person of consequence to compare with the pedigree of President Buhari that is visible on the horizon.

“As far as we are concerned, the APC is all set for 2019. The announcement by the President means that barring the formalities that are still left, there will hopefully be a formal declaration, and of course, we will have a convention to pick the President as our candidate.

“Outside of those formalities, we now know who our candidate will be for the 2019 election. Looking on the other side, there is no person of consequence to compare with the pedigree of President Buhari that is visible on the horizon.”