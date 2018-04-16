Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has declared that he has retired politicians like Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Senator Arthur Nzeribe, Chief Achike Udenwa, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and will by 2019 add Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and others to the list.

Okorocha said he rested the spent politicians who had nothing more to bring to the table so that young leaders can thrive.

This is also as the governor noted that he will be working as governor and inspecting projects until 11:30 am of May 29, 2019, when his successor would be expected to take over from him.

Okorocha spoke when Ideato North people including their Chiefs and leaders came to pay him solidarity visit Monday at the Government House Owerri, stating that he came to run for the governorship when no one believed that one could do that and win outside the PDP.

His words “I have few months to go but still, I have declared road revolution. The usual feeling is for out-going governors to pack money and leave at the end of their tenure, but, I will not pack money but continue to work till 11.30am of May 29, 2019”.

On his son-in-law’s bid for the governorship of the state, he said, “He has the mandate of the people and broad-based support. So, he will win the governorship election. And I will win the Senate election because the quality of candidates and their records are key to their electoral success”.

He continued, “They should come out with the person that will challenge Uche Nwosu and not noise making or propaganda. If they have someone who is better than Uche Nwosu let them come up with their candidate. I am waiting for them to come out and challenge my own candidate with their own choice. That is the way to go”.

On President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor intoned, “I tell you today that Buhari will still win landslide in 2019 and it is a matter of Igbos keying in. He has worked to earn the renewal of his mandate. And greater number of Nigerians will do that”.

Nze Luke Ekwueme who spoke on behalf of the people of Ideato North assured the governor that they would continue to stand by him in all his political endeavours and elections.