Senator Ademola Adeleke has joined the Osun state governorship race.

Mr Adeleke made this known in a letter written the Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a letter seen by newsmen, Mr Adeleke said he’s not just from the strongest hold of PDP in Osun but also a financial member of the party, and as such, he can win the governorship election if he gets the party’s nod.

He added further that his popularity and leadership qualities qualify him for the governorship position.

Mr. Ademola Adeleke became a senator following the death of his elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.