General Overseer of Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu, has called on the political class in both South South and South East of Nigeria to mount vigorous campaign for the people to register and collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, for the 2019 general election.

Speaking to newsmen in Onitsha, headquarters of the Church, on Monday, the cleric advised Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular to secure their future by taking part in the process of electing people who will rule and represent them, reminding them that their voters’ card remains their power to determine who represents or rules them.

Said he, “If you don’t have PVC, you have already voted for a wrong candidate to be your representative. To be neutral is to accept the outcome of the election. I must be blunt if you don’t have PVC; you are one of the enemies of Nigeria. No excuse is enough for not having PVC” he said.

Nwachukwu continued, “Politics is part and parcel of human beings. And we are all political animals. I am saying this to make it clear that there will be no meaningful change without action. And neutral gear can’t move a vehicle”.

He said this was the period these politicians can bring out their money to educate the public to go out to register and collect their PVCs.

Recounting a miraculous happening in its ministry so far, the cleric said it was divine intervention that saved him and 71 members of his church in Asaba, Delta State capital, when the building they were putting up gave way in April 2013.

He recalled that 72 of them were inside the building when suddenly it collapsed but to the glory of the Almighty no single person died or was injured.

He said “it was a day the enemies planned to wipe away 72 members of the Church through an on-going renovation. The structure gave way and72 of us were inside the church but none of us was hurt or dead.

But that was the beginning of the miracles for the church, said Rev. Nwachukwu as God brought somebody who was not even a member of the Church to reconstruct the church beyond the level they planned it without collecting a dime from the Church.

Nwachukwu said it was on account of this that the Church is organising a seven-day programme at their church in Asaba from April 22 to April 29, 2918, with a theme: help from above, to give God glory for this great deliverance.

He said this God has continued to deliver them, stressing that the programme was also to encourage people out there going through one challenge or the other that God is still in the business of delivering his people.

“The God who delivered us will also see them through. We will use the opportunity to pray for the prosperity of Delta State and the entire country. And that is the reason we have invited the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and members of his State Executive Council, the Speaker and the members of the State House of Assembly as well as the Asaba traditional institution,” he said.

The highlights of the programme would be praise night and Thanksgiving Service/Luncheon which will hold Friday, April 27 and April 29 respectively.