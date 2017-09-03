The Muslim Community in Ebonyi State has endorsed the state governor, David Umahi, for second term in office and vowed to work committedly for his re-election come 2019.

The Muslim community gave the endorsement in Abakaliki on Saturday when they paid Eid-El-kabir sallah homage to the governor at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House in Abakaliki.

Addressing the governor and Council members during the visit, the leader of the Muslim community, Barr. Ibrahim Obiahu, commended the governor and his exco members for the sincerity and commitment they have demonstrated in the leadership and development of the state.

He described as hitherto unimaginable and unprecedented the developmental projects going on in all the zones and sectors of the state, stressing that his administration has brought to an end the inglorious era of abandoned projects, poorly finished jobs and diversion of public funds into private pockets with crass impunity among others.

The Muslim community also enjoined the governor not to relent in his bid to obtain the $150 million loan from the Islamic and African Development Banks for the development of the state,noting that the ring roads when reconstructed would enhance speedy development of the state.

They stated that the governor needed to be supported in his bid to access the loan because of the manner with which he had utilised the meagre allocations accruable to the state for the transformation and development of the state just within two years in office.

They noted that those opposing the loan deal do not mean well for the state ,and further advised the governor to consider even borrowing more loans after accessing the ongoing one,noting that the governor should endeavor to build an independent power plant in the state to drive the economy and sustain development in the state.

Kelechi Igwe, Deputy Governor of the state who received them on behalf of the governor and government of Ebonyi state felicitated with them on their eid-el-kabir celebration and admonished them against behaviours inconsistent with the spirits and ideals of the celebration.

Igwe further assured them of the commitment of the government towards providing conducive atmosphere for them to practice their religion and businesses without hindrance or molestation.

He use the occasion to announce the inclusion of two Muslim widows who lost their husbands recently in the on going widows’ empowerment programme of the state government.