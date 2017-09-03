The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, has chastised the educational policy of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola saying the sector is in shamble.

Yusuf, who is eyeing Aregbesola’s seat in 2018 governorship election, explained that the educational sector in the state is presently in a moment of crisis.

He also opined that the state’s infrastructural drive had not in any way translate to economic development adding that the state is in a critical position and must not be left in the hands of those he referred to as “charlatans”

Lasun Yusuf who bared his mind while addressing newsmen in his country home, Ilobu stressed that the education sector in the state is in bad shape, in his words “Osun Education is no longer there”.

The federal lawmaker said that if elected governor of Osun State in 2018, the situation of the state to matter how bad, can be salvaged.

But in a Swift reaction, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, said Hon. Yusuf was only making a political statement which is far from truth.

Baderinwa opined that if indeed it is true that Osun education is in shamble, Yusuf is also part of the system that made it so because he is fully part of the government when the educational policy was being restructured.

The commissioner who said that there are lot of innovations that were introduced into the educational sector of the state that attracted international recognitions and commendations.

He explained that the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, despite the position he is holding, he is playing politics of pull him down syndrome adding that there is no one with monopoly of wisdom.

Lasun Yusuf noted further that he has a clear vision of how both infrastructural and economic development can be achieved for the benefit of the people of the state.