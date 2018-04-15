President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid is legitimate, constitutionally and morally right, a Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh, said on Sunday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election in 2019 is courageous and it is good for consolidation.

“The President is enabled by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended to contest the presidency for a maximum of two consecutive terms of four years each,” he said in Lagos.

Buhari had at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on April 9 in Abuja, announced his intention to seek a second term in 2019.

The intention had triggered mixed reactions in the polity with the opposition giving knocks while a cross-section of Nigerians either applauded it or were ambivalent.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida had earlier advised Buhari not to run.

Braimoh, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security said notwithstanding the reactions trailing Buhari’s declaration, his sterling performances qualified him for re-election.

He said it was surprising that the President’s re-run bid was generating “undue controversy”.

“As a matter of fact, what should have been antithetical is if the President has decided not to run.

“It is, therefore, proper, legal, moral and courageous of the President so seek election for a second and final term in office,” Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II. said.

The lawmaker noted that “morally the President had deployed so much energy, zeal, agility, ability, dedication and commitment in governing Nigeria”.

“It is only natural for the President to wish to nurture his projects and initiatives to fruition.”