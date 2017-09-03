A former Minister of Aviation and governorship candidate of the United Progressives Congress (UPP), Osita Chidoka, has taken a swipe at Igbo leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for remaining silent in the face of oppression against the people of the South-east region.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Chidoka’s Director, Media Campaign Organisation, Viola Ifeyinwa Okolie, the governorship candidate regretted that such “atrocious silence of Igbo leaders in the APC has emboldened aggression against southeasterners”.

The campaign organisation urged the federal government and security agencies to apply caution in handling matters relating to agitations by the people of the South-east region.

“We also caution against any act that may lead to further confrontation with the people and aggravate the already tensed-up situation in the region.

“We hold firmly that rather than aggression and force, the time has come for Nigeria to pause and specifically listen to, understand and address the agitations of people of the South-east,” it said.