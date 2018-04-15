A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo, Ade Adeogun says President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 reelection bid must be supported by all Nigerians in the interest of fairness and equity to the North.

Adeogun dropped the hint while speaking on Akure based radio programme tagged ‘Face to Face’, monitored by newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital .

He said it was only fair that Buhari is allowed to complete the two terms rotational agreement between the North and South.

“When president Goodluck Jonathan inherited the government of Yar’adua, the first thing he promised was to complete the term of Yar’adua because he knew there was an existing rotatory agreement between the north and south regions, eight years here eight years there.

“Now with president Buhari running for a second term, he will be able to complete the eight years of the north then you will know that naturally the presidency will come to the south, probably the south east.

“If he does not, you are going to get another northern who is going to use eight years. The same crisis that President Goodluck Jonathan faced in the second term in which the people of the north lost confidence in him will happen, so why don’t we prevent this future problem by allowing President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term.”

Adeogun, a Chief Security Officer to former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili, said President Buhari has creditably delivered on his three promises of security, job creation and war against corruption which is why he should be allowed to run for another term in office.

His words: “He made three promises, he’s going to deal with corruption and I think he’s done well there. At least, what he has done is to ensure that people don’t put their hands from the window into the treasury anymore.

“He said he is going to deal with insecurity and we can acknowledge that there’s been improvement in the north east, even though we have challenges with the herdsmen, but it’s been tackled.

“He said he will deal with job creation, he’s doing that already, especially through agriculture sector because many people are now going to the farm, then through the N-Power programme.” Adeogun explained.