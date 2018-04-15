Former Military President, Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has lauded the Northern Leaders Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) for ensuring the advancement of the country and pledged his support for the assembly.

Babangida made the pledge on Sunday when members of the group paid him a courtesy visit in Minna.

The former leader described the assembly as “a forum that should be encouraged because of its commitment to the unity of Nigeria and maintenance of its territorial integrity.

“I want to commend you for your idea to ensure the advancement of the country. I believe that we should support peaceful co-existence in the country.

“We will encourage what you are doing and support you to succeed.”

The Chairman of the assembly, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, described the body as a non-partisan political group.

He said people of Northern extraction were free to register as members of the group, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political belief.

He added that “as nonpartisan body, our mission is to create and nurture a culture of tolerance and togetherness by providing a platform for northerners to pursue a more civilised line of action in the field of politics.”

Yakasai said NLSA was established on Feb. 10 this year, dedicated to the promotion of cultural and political unity and amity among northerners and Nigerians at large.

The group then conferred former president Babangida with patron of the group.

Some members of the assembly were Alhaji Umar Gali Na’Abba, former Speaker, House of Representatives, and former Governor of Niger, Dr Babangida Aliyu.