The Peoples Democratic Party has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly insulting Nigerians who criticised the way he handles insurgency as well as governance in the country.

The former ruling party said it was shocking that rather than being responsive to the views of the citizens, the Presidency resorted to abusing Nigerians had put their trust and confidence in the President.

It said those who trusted him three years ago with their votes were lamenting that his administration had failed abysmally.

The spokesperson for the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari had claimed that herdsmen in the country were trained by the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gadaffi.

Buhari’s media, Mr. Femi Adesina, had also criticised those who paid attention to the problem rather than the solution he said the President proffered in a statement.

Ologbodiyan said, “Rather than offering explanations, the Buhari Presidency, in the All Progressives Congress usual arrogance and disdain, opted to insult Nigerians, including federal legislators as well as the institution of the National Assembly.

“But Nigerians are still demanding answers. If the Buhari administration knew, in the course of the last three years, that the nation has been invaded by forces from outside or even deserters from Libya, why has it continued to admonish Nigerians to learn to live with their neighbours?

“If, in the course of investigations, it (Buhari Presidency) discovered that the insurgents were from outside Nigeria, why is the government reportedly paying ransoms to them and even considering amnesty options?

“Is it part of governance to pay ransom to invaders? These are the questions that Nigerians expect the Buhari Presidency to answer.”