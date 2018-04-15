The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has said its member representing Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, had not contacted it on his governorship ambition in the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Sola Lawal, told newsmen on Saturday that Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, had not contacted the party either in writing or physical representation, to indicate his interest to contest the 2019 governorship race in the state.

He said some aspirants, who wanted to contest the governorship seat in 2019 under the banner of the APC, had indicated their interest either in writing or through physical representation.

Lawal said, “He (Senator Solomon Adeola) has not indicated his interest, either in writing or personal representation, that he wants to contest the governorship race in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“Other aspirants, who want to vie for the post of governorship in 2019, had already indicated their interest either through writing or physical representation to the party.”

But Adeola said on Saturday that he was not considering defecting from the APC to another party.

He also said he had not dropped his Ogun State governorship ambition.

The lawmaker dismissed the online reports insinuating that he had dropped his governorship bid, describing the report as a rumour.

Adeola spoke through his Media Adviser, Mr. Kayode Odunaro.

He said, “All these are rumours. They are all speculations. The senator is still consulting on all fronts. If the situation will change, it will be made known to everybody. All those stories on the social media are just speculations from some people who have vested interests.”

Meanwhile, a two-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka, has urged his supporters to discard the rumour that he had jettisoned his governorship ambition.

He said those who were threatened by his determination to emerge as the next governor of the state were behind the false information.

Isiaka spoke on Friday at the Ogun Central Senatorial Extended Executive meeting held in Abeokuta.

He expressed his determination to run a welfarist and people-centred government if eventually elected the governor of Ogun State in 2019.

He said, “I am not backing down from my governorship aspiration. I am still in the race and I will win the election convincingly.”