The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the South-East, Mr. Hyacinth Ngwu, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s reconciliation panel saved the party from imminent trouble by halting the process of extending the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee’s tenure by one year.

Speaking with our correspondent in Enugu on Saturday, Ngwu said the committee ensured that the APC was not consumed by impunity, which he described as the undoing of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He stated that the committee had made it possible for the APC to be put first before individual interests.

He stated, “I think that committee is one of the best things that have happened to the APC since its formation. It made it possible for all the bigwigs to come together and talk to themselves and this ensured that the party was put first before any other issue. It was the committee that resolved the issue of tenure elongation, which would have become a major problem. Now, everybody is on the same page in the party.

“The committee has achieved 80 per cent of its mandate. It made the party to avoid impunity, which is the problem that destroyed the PDP. Without the committee, we wouldn’t have come to that realisation. Also, the committee made us realise that we don’t need a caretaker committee in our party.”