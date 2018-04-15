Critical stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti State chapter, have resolved to work together to ensure the victory of the party in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.

The resolution, according to the statement, was reached at the end of a meeting in Abuja, between the party’s leadership and critical stakeholders from Ekiti state.

It noted that the resolution came on the heels of assurances by the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants in all processes leading to the primaries.

It quoted Secondus as reiterating the commitment of the party leadership to ensuring a transparent, free, fair and credible primary in Ekiti state.

He urged all stakeholders to work together for the victory of the party in the election.

Secondus charged all contenders to be ready to unite immediately after the primary, to present a common front for the election.

“Consequently, the national leadership will visit Ekiti State early in the week to meet with other stakeholders in the state to ensure that the PDP family works together for the victory of the party.”

Among the stakeholders at the Friday meeting were Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, and two gubernatorial aspirants — Prince Adedayo Adeyeye and Sen. Abiodun Olujimi.

Also present was the immediate past President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark and other party key stakeholders.