The Mr Ikechukwu Nwobo on Friday took oath of office as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Ebonyi.

Nwobo took over from Chief Moses Nome, who was recently sacked Gov. David Umahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nome was sacked in March for undisclosed reasons and replaced with Nwobo, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Renewable Energy.

Umahi said on the occasion that the former commissioner was sacked for not being “passionate about the job”.

“Agriculture is what Ebonyi is known for and I enjoin the new commissioner to be passionate about it to ensure his success in office.

“I was endeared to Nwobo because of the way he took care of power installations such as the ornamental lights during his stint in the renewable energy sector,” he said.

The governor urged him to work with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and FADAMA in the state.

Nwobo thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve as a member of the State Executive Council and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.

NAN reports that both Nwobo and his predecessor, Nome, are from Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.