All critical stakeholders in the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have resolved to work together to ensure the victory of the party in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

This came on the heels of assurances by the Prince Uche Secondus National Working Committee to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants in all processes leading to the primary for the party’s governorship candidate.

These resolutions were reached at the end of a meeting, in Abuja on Friday, between the party’s national leadership and those described as critical stakeholders from Ekiti State.

Speaking at the meeting, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus reiterated the commitment of the party leadership to ensure what he called a transparent, free, fair and credible primary in Ekiti State, just as he urged all stakeholders to work together for the victory of the party in the election.

He insisted on providing a level-playing ground at all levels of the process and called on governorship contenders to be ready to unite after the primary in order to present a common front for the election.

Consequently, he said that the national leadership of the party will visit Ekiti State this week to meet with other stakeholders to ensure that the PDP family works together for the victory of the party.

Among the stakeholders at the Friday’s meeting were the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose and two governorship aspirants, Prince Adebayo Adeyeye and Senator Abiodun Olujimi.

Also present was the immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and some other party stakeholders.