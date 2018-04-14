A former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has explained why he is seeking a return to the gGvernment House on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

At a declaration ceremony attended by a mammoth crowd on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development said he had an unfinished business in the government house.

Making a mockery of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fayemi said the party should expect another transparent, free and fair election like the one it conducted and won by its then candidate, Governor Ayodele Fayose.

One Sgt. Saghir Koli had revealed how the election was manipulated by the Nigerian Army in connivance with two former ministers: Musiliu Obanikoro and Abdul-Jelil Adesiyan in favour of Fayose – the then candidate of the PDP.

Fayemi said, “You remember the June 21, 2014 election which was transparent, this time around, we will have a transparent, free and fair election, genuine and authentic election.

“They said the June 21 governorship poll is free, fair and credible, so that of July 14 will be free, fair and transparent as well. They will accuse us of so many things. They will accuse us of using federal might, but we will not care.

“They have been saying we want to use federal might, whether it is bottom power, middle level or top power all I know is power belongs to God and he gives it to whoever he gives.”

Fayemi was first received at the APC secretariat in Ajilosun by the state executives led by the Deputy Chairman, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, before proceeding to a mega rally to address his supporters

The event led to a traffic jam at the ever busy Ado-Ikere-Akure road.

The Minister became the number 37 aspirant that has declared interest for the seat in APC.

Fayemi at the event issued a red card to Fayose and PDP saying, “We will ensure he ends up in jail. That’s the least that can happen to him. It’s time to tighten our belts.”

Also addressing party leaders and supporters, Fayemi said the APC would work tirelessly to dethrone the PDP in the state.

He said, “We will use local, state and federal power to take over Ekiti from a rapacious and government being run by brigand in Ekiti.

“Those of us who travelled out of Ekiti, we are being insulted, assaulted and mocked on a daily basis asking why Ekiti they thought were well read, refined and exposed could make a character like Ayodele Fayose as their governor.

“That is why it is important for us to reclaim our land and restore our values. Each time I move round Ekiti, I see the pains on the faces of the 25,000 elderly persons who benefited from our social security scheme, 600 people who were employed into the peace corps, 10, 000 volunteers who took N10,000 per month, among others but have been cut off from these safety nets by Fayose.