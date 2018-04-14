Two-time gubernatorial candidate in Ogun state and 2019 governorship aspirant, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has refuted rumours making the rounds that he has withdrawn from the governorship race.

According to him, persons responsible for the unfounded rumours of his potential step down are those threatened by his popularity and determination to govern the state next year.

Isiaka spoke on Friday at the Ogun Central Senatorial Extended Executive meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Notable among the dignitaries present at the meeting include a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Chief Joju Fadairo, Director General, The Believe Movement, Otunba Kunle Adepitan, directors and other top members of the Movement in Ogun Central.

He said his resolve at contesting and winning the election convincingly is not in doubt, adding “life must be more abundant for our people in Ogun State from May 29, 2019 when I will be sworn in as the next governor of our dear State by the grace of God and support of Ogun State electorate”.

“I am not backing down from my governorship aspiration. I am in this end to the end and I will win the election convincingly”.

Isiaka, added that eduction and health would take the lion share of his administration’s attention when elected Governor.

“Education and health remain our priority. Education is important to us because it is a sure way to fast track meaningful development. We cannot afford to pay lip service to the provision of quality education in our gateway state.

“It is not enough to have model schools that are not functional, we must instill in our teachers a sense of commitment to proper training of our wards”. He stated.