The Youth Wing of the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Saturday gave further insight into the internal wranglings rocking the group.

The Ohanaeze had not known peace recently, a development that culminated in a reported suspension of the President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Nwodo also fought back through his media aide, Mr. Emeka Attama, who said the youth and the women wing had no power to suspend his principal as they had long been dissolved.

But in a new press statement, the Ohanaeze Youth Council said Nwodo was fighting them because they refused to key into his interest ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

The statement was signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President, Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, and Comrade Achuonye Obinna, Vice President.

According to them, the Ohanaeze President-General is supporting a presidential hopeful from the North-East.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is considered a key political ally of Nwodo. He is also one of the few politicians Nwodo vistied upon his assumption of position as Ohanaeze President-General.

The statement by the youth wing read in part: “The lies of alleged ban of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, being disseminated by the suspended and embattled President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has come to the alarming notice of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing and we hereby, decry such as false and gross misinformation and as well antics of a man whose one-man leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has seen him bite more than he can chew.

“We challenge Nnia Nwodo to answer the public outcry over the impromptu elections he slated for both the Youth and Women wings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo because the two wings have respectively and jointly dissociated themselves from his trying to push them into working for his anointed presidential candidate from the Northeast, without a recourse to 2015 miscalculation on presidential candidates.

“It is too appalling for Nwodo to suddenly go lying about Ime Obi suspension of Ohanaeze Youth Wing in 2016 when nothing like that took place. The allegation that women wing also does not exist since 2017 on a flimsy excuse that the tenure of its current President, Calista Adimachukwu led National Executive expired last year, tells well that Nnia Nwodo has been running authoritarian Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“How could he lead all this while without the Youth and women wings and only turn around calling for elections now that they protested his lack of respect for institutional order and Ohanaeze Ndigbo guiding principles?

“However, to put the records straight, Ohanaeze Youth Wing, earned the wrath of the erstwhile President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Gary Igariwey, when we in 2016 declared the former Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Ameachi ‘Igbo Man of the Year’.

“Some gullible members of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing were instigated to fight the Mazi Okechukwu Isisguzoro-led Executive and we lost a year and half to crisis. After reconciliatory committee was set up, and headed by Prof Atammuo, the aggrieved parties made peace with the Isiguzoro’s OYW leadership.

“We fell out again with Igariwey when he made attempt to commission the uncompleted Ohanaeze Secretariat, being built by the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and we again resolved our difference and the rest is history.”

The group challenged Nwodo “to produce video clips/signed evidence of Ime Obi suspension of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing in 2016, as he alleged.

“It is unfortunate and reprehensible that Nnia Nwodo now wants his own apron-tied Ohanaeze Youth that would rival the Isiguzoro’s OYW leadership and in likewise prefers a puppet women wing against Mrs. Calista Adimachukwu’s.

“We find solace in the Great Zik of Africa’s eloquent submission for the Nwodo’s kinds: ‘When a man behaves less than a man; pity him, all you can’.

“Therefore, Ohanaeze youth and Women wings cannot be distracted by the antics of Nnia Nwodo and his selfish political dispositions, which is preferring a particular presidential candidate from the Northeast.

“For Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Nwodo, attempting to foist a Northeast presidential candidate on Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo nation, thereby, making a repeat of 2015 presidential miscalculations is a hasty choice and is as well presenting another recycling of the same old wine in new bottle which would not be palatable in our mouths.

“So, there is no going back in the battle to recover Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In the next few days, a new leader, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo will replace the suspended Nnia Nwodo and save Ndigbo from unnecessary trauma.”