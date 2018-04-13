Senator Biodun Olujimi, the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, has announced her intention to seek the nomination of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Governorship of Ekiti State.

Olujimi who has served as a deputy governor in the state officially submitted her nomination form at the headquarters of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Abuja.

Olujimi who was accompanied by Sen. Stella Oduah and and several of her colleagues, is the only female principal officer in the senate, and the first female candidate to officially join the race

Speaking to newsmen shortly after submitting her form, she said that her candidature was for the people of Ekiti state, saying that moving forward, their concerns must always come first.

“Let me be clear, today’s submission of this form is not just an intent to run, it is an intent to serve. It is a message to the people, my people of Ekiti State that the time has come.

“The time has come for a government that will always put your concerns first. This form that has been submitted today represents the interests, the best-wishes and the prayers of millions of people in Ekiti State who want a government that will always put their needs first.”

She underlined the need for Nigerians, going into the 2019 elections, to always look at the track record of candidates and vote for issues, performance and track-records.

“My track-record speaks for itself,” the Deputy Minority Whip said.

“The Ekiti people know this and the members of my party know this. Now that I have submitted this form, it is time to hit the ground running. It is time to sell my vision for the future of the great state of Ekiti both to the people of Ekiti and my party members.”

Other Senators who accompanied Olujimi for the submission of her form include: Senators Attai Aidoko , Mohammed Hassan, and Matthew Uroghide.