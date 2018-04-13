Mr Oluwole Oluleye, a former Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), on Friday picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for forthcoming Ekiti governorship election.

Oluleye who picked the forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC)’ National Secretariat in Abuja promised to lay a foundation for solid development of Ekiti using the agricultural potentials of the state.

The aspirant told newsmen after picking the forms that he would improve the well-being of Ekiti people through agriculture.

´´Ekiti is predominantly an agrarian state, we will utilise what is available in the state to get our economy growing.

´´This is basically why I am on the race. The level of poverty I see in the state in the mist of plenty is totally unacceptable.

´´I firmly believe that I can change the situation within the shortest possible time; I will alleviate poverty through agriculture,´´ he said.

The aspirant who was also a former Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Funds (PTDF), said if elected, he would deliver good governance and high living standard in all aspects.

He maintained that his administration would ensure that good standard was set for the younger generation to emulate and to build on.

Oluleye stressed that Ekiti at the moment, needed the best hands to govern it, adding that he had the experience and exposure to take it to the desired level of development.

´´Ekiti needs the best hands now to pilot it to where it should be.

´´With the experiences I have garnered both locally and internationally, I will take the state to where it is suppose to be,´´ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC nomination form is given out to an aspirant at N5 million while the expression of interest form is N2.5 million.

No fewer than twenty aspirants had so far picked the forms to contest the Ekiti governorship election slated for July 14.

The aspirants include; the state´s immediate past governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and a Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu.

Also in the race are; Opeyemi Bamidele, Victor Kolade and Dr Yaya Kolade who is the only female so far in the race, among others.

According to a time-table earlier issued by the party, screening of aspirants would commence from April 23 to April 25, while the screening appeal committee would sit from April 26 to April 27.

The primary is scheduled for May 5, while the appeals that might emanate from the exercise would be heard between May 7 and May 9.