Top Security Chiefs in Ekiti State on Friday assured politicians of their neutrality during the July 14 governorship election.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, said the Federal Government was only interested in a rancour-free election.

He spoke at a meeting of security chiefs in the state and stakeholders in the election on Friday in Ado Ekiti.

“Based on the fears continually raised about federal or state might, I want to assure you that government has no special interest in Ekiti election.

“The only interest it has is smooth and hitch-free conduct of the exercise, ensuring the security of lives and property and that the votes of the electorate count.

“Our neutrality accounted for the relative peace being enjoyed in Ekiti today, we are not partisans and we will never be, neither has anyone given us directive to do so.

“Ekiti is best known and respected as the ‘Fountain of Knowledge,’ we want you to demonstrate this in this coming election,’’ Chafe advised.

He said intelligence information has revealed that some politicians were secretly training youth to cause mayhem during the election and warned that this would not be tolerated.

The police chief added that the security outfits in the state were well prepared for the coming election, urging politicians to be cautious of their actions and utterances to avert trouble.

“We are well prepared in terms of logistics and personnel. We will ensure orderliness during the primaries in all parties, campaigns and on the day of election.

“We have warned politicians against attacking their opponents, let there be mutual respect. I am particularly happy that you are no longer ready to be used for thuggery, this will make out job easier.

“We are going to give all parties equal opportunities and if we do this, we expect that all politicians must be guided by the provisions of the electoral and party guidelines,” he said.

Speaking for the parties, the State PDP Chairman, Oguntuase and the APC Assistant Organising Secretary, Akinwumi, both promised that all the parties would give maximum cooperation to the security agencies for the success of the election.