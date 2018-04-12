The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to admit that he has failed woefully in his promise to end insurgency in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party urged the President to stop the habit of resorting to excuses, particularly in the international arena.

President Buhari had on Wednesday in London, told the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, that the killings by Fulani herdsmen in some states in Nigeria were being perpetrated by some fighters trained and equipped by the slain Libyan Leader, Col. Muammar Gaddafi.

The statement said: “By running to Archbishop Justin Welby to declare that the insurgents and marauders pillaging our people are fighters from late Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, President Buhari confirms the position of Nigerians that he is incapable of handling the security challenges of our nation.

“We invite Nigerians to recall that in November 2017, President Buhari had informed the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire that Gaddafi’s fighters were responsible for the escalation of Boko Haram insurgency.

“This time, Mr. President has revealed that the killer-herdsmen ravaging our nation and killing our people are from Libya.

“If the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government knew all these while that the marauders and insurgents are invaders, then why is it engaging them in dialogue, reportedly paying ransoms and even considering the amnesty option for them.

“In the same vein, Nigerians should demand explanations from President Buhari on why his administration has been asking the victims of marauders’ attacks in various states, particularly, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Plateau, among others, to learn to accommodate, if it knows that the attackers had links with Libya.

“Our take remains that President Buhari and his dysfunctional APC should simply admit that they have failed to safeguard the lives of our people as well as the territorial integrity of our nation.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to continue to be at alert and support one another in these trying times, irrespective of ethnicity, creed or class, as we collectively work to salvage our nation from the misrule of the incompetent APC, come 2019.

“As a party, we are already working on resetting the agenda of our nation and we are determined to reinvent the wheel of our national fortunes.”