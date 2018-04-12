An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ekiti State governorship election, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of intimidating and harassing other aspirants in the race.

Adeyeye, who was at the Abuja national secretariat of the party to submit his nomination documents, said the governor was making the contest tough for aspirants other than his anointed candidate, Olusola Eleka, who is also the deputy governor of the state.

“The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, in September last year, said he had already chosen his governorship candidate for the party. Even the so called candidate said everything was over. We laughed and said that’s not possible.

“This party has a constitution and we believe that we should follow the constitution of the party. There are processes in which candidates are chosen,” Adeyeye said.

Admitting that the governor has the right to support any aspirant of his choice, Adeyeye said Fayose’s insistence on foisting his anointed candidate on the party has created an atmosphere of fear in the state.

“This has created an atmosphere of fear in the state as we speak. So many party members are so afraid to associate themselves with other aspirants apart from the one anointed by the governor. But we are not bothered about all this. We are still confident that we are going to win.

“This is not the right time to contest for governorship in any state, where the entire body of the party has been deployed against you. You are being intimidated and harassed on a daily basis just for no other reason that they are supporting you. All we ask for is a free and fair election and total security for everybody coming to participate in the election,” he said.