Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday appealed for calm over his suspension by the upper chamber.

Hours after the Senate handed 90 legislative day suspension, Omo-Agege released a four paragraph statement on his suspension.

The statement signed on his behalf by his Senior legislative Aide, Prince Afe Duku read in part:

“We owe our people a responsibility to address concerns arising from today’s proceedings in the Senate as they relate to the Most Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Our first duty is to appeal for calm and we hereby do so trusting that there is no insurmountable challenge before us. There is adequate capacity to address the now widely reported “suspension” matter.

“As already well-known by many, the issues acted upon today by the Senate are pending before a court of competent jurisdiction and therefore subjudice. It is the Senate’s view that the issues be withdrawn from court for an amicable resolution to hold. Until a resolution is reached, it is better to respect the court processes by not commenting on them.

“Also, we note that as part of the resolution of the issues, the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki ruled that the Parliamentary Support Group, PSG, (Senate) for President Muhammadu Buhari should be disbanded. This should be a matter for the over 50 members of PSG to decide, possibly with President Buhari on whose behalf they openly work as Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic.

“In the circumstance, we appeal for calm and assure that as a fervent believer in the rule of law, our Senator is in positive spirit. He deeply respects the institution of the senate and his good friends in the senate. He will never undermine them. He remains an ardent supporter of Mr. President’s agenda for a better nation for all and will continue to work assiduously for his re-election.”

Meanwhile a source close to the leadership of the Senate said that Omo-Agege’s suspension had nothing to do with order of elections.

He told our reporter that the suspension was primarily about Omo-Agege’s “filing a case a case in court after he had apologized to the Senate.”

He added that the unsolicited apology was an admission of guilt.

He noted that ‘Omo-Agege through his conduct and utterances was becoming a divisive element in the Senate which is not good for the institution of the Senate.”