Rivers chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday released timetable for the party’s 2018 local government primary elections.

The timetable is in a statement by Mr Samuel Okpoko, the state’s PDP Secretary in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the schedule is for PDP 2018 Special Ward/LGA Congress/Primaries to elect chairmanship, councillorship candidates and ad hoc delegates across the 319 wards of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Okpoko stated that Ward Congress in Rivers East Senatorial District would hold on April 16, while that of Rivers West Senatorial District would hold on April 17.

He added that Rivers South-East Senatorial District Ward Congress had been fixed for April 18, and Rivers East Senatorial District for local government area congress would be held on April 19.

He noted that the party had scheduled April 20 for Local Government Area Congress for Rivers West Senatorial District, while Local Government Area Congress for Rivers South-East Senatorial District would hold on April, 21.

The secretary called on chairmanship, councillorship aspirants, ad hoc delegates and other PDP members to adhere strictly to the schedule.