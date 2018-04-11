President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday explained why he declared his intentions to run for another term in office.

The President officially declared his re-election bid during Monday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja.

Buhari said he was forced to declare his intention as many Nigerians were making insinuations on his ambition.

He spoke while receiving the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby, in London.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said: “I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too much about whether I would run or not.

“So, I felt I should break the ice. We have many things to focus on, like security, agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, and many others. We needed to concentrate on them, and politics should not be a distraction.

“The majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, and that is why I am re-contesting.”

The President also recounted some successes of the administration to his guest, with whom he has built a deep friendship in recent times and was quite particular about strides in agriculture.

“We have cut the importation of rice by about 90 per cent, saving billions of dollars in the process. People who rushed into petrol money have now gone back to agriculture. Even professionals have gone back to the land. Nigeria should be able to feed itself comfortably soon. I am so pleased.”

On the war against insurgency, he stressed the need for continuous education of the people “so that they can be free from religious manipulation.”

He added that no true religion advocates the hurting or killing of the innocent.