Mr Olatunde Giwa-Daramola, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko North-East Federal Constituency, Ondo State, has urged the Federal Government to declare the four local government areas in Akoko “disadvantaged areas’’.

Giwa-Daramola, a retired Naval Commander, made the call while hosting a group of Akoko youths who paid him a solidarity visit in Akure.

According him, the four local government areas in Akoko land cannot boast of any meaningful industrial, educational and commercial development impact of the government apart from police posts and the National Youth service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

“The degrading environmental condition and lack of visible government presence in the area is appalling.

“The long time institutionalised general neglect and poor representation of the area at both federal and state levels, suggest that Akoko has been excluded from the development agenda of the federation.

“The Federal Government needs to act fast, while the Ondo State Government should consider the areas’ yearning for development as a matter of urgency.

“My people are mainly farmers and lack good roads to take their farm produce to the cities; there are no factories to process their produce and that leaves so much to be desired,’’ he said in statement by one of his media aides.

He appealed to the federal and state governments to establish a tertiary institution in the Ikare metropolis and an agriculture-based factories to alleviate the poor conditions of the people.

Giwa, who is a former Commodore of the Nigeria Navy Sailing Club, resolved to partner with the government to bring accelerated development to the area.