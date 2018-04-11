The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant and Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor, Chief Uche Nwosu, has described the recent declaration of president Muhammadu Buhari to go for a second term as ‘a good omen and hope’ for an Igbo presidency after the president’s tenure.

According to Nwosu, who spoke with newsmen, on Wednesday, he noted that “With the emergence of President Buhari for second term, the Igbo will only have to wait for four years before producing the next President, it will bring the Igbo closer to the Presidency by 2023.

“So, there is need for every Igbo man irrespective of political party affiliations to support Buhari’s re-election bid”.

Nwosu, while commenting on the recent declaration of the president to re-contest, opined that he has done well to commence his second journey to Aso rock.

He said that, “Aside from the Igbo Presidency which the Buhari’s second term will secure for the Igbo, he has also done very well for the Southeast. Take the second Niger Bridge for instance, work is going on and you can see it, not the fluke that was done by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The only man that talked about the Port Harcourt-Enugu road, the Onitsha-Enugu road, is President Buhari.

Further justifying his reasons for supporting President Buhari’s second term bid, Nwosu said, “Today we have a Cargo Airport in Owerri and President Buhari did it and today, Anambra state has been enlisted among the oil producing states, all these and many more are done by President Buhari, President Goodluck didn’t do it for us.

“So, when you look at the whole scenario you will find out that President Buhari has a lot to offer to the Igbo. Remember that the South West played a very clever game and today they are better for it but we are crying, that is the more reason we should support Buhari to avoid another mistake.

“And besides the anti corruption war the man is fighting is yielding great results and you cannot start such war and abandon it half way. We need to give him time to complete all these numerous work he is doing in the country.

“What President Buhari is doing, is laying a solid foundation for whichever President that will come after him to build on”.

The APC gubernatorial hopeful has also advised the South East against accepting a vice presidential slot, explaining that it would only amount to a waste of time. He rather said the Igbo should wait for their turn in 2023. “Vice Presidential slot in any party including the PDP is a complete waste because what a President can achieve in one day, a Vice President cannot achieve in eight years”. Nwosu said.

Speaking on his on his governorship ambition, Nwosu assured his critics that the APC would be stronger after the primaries in the state. He also vowed to work closely with other aspirants if he wins the party ticket.

“if I emerge as the APC candidate, I will work with all other aspirants and it will be a win-win situ