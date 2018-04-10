The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday took the case of the state governor, Dave Umahi, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in Abuja.

They urged the Federal Government to call Umahi to order.

The Chairman of the state chapter of APC, Rev. Eze Nwachukwu, blamed the security challenges in the state to the governor.

According to him, the governor has penchant for crushing members of the opposition.

Umahi, he said, engages in wanton destruction of properties belonging to APC members and also brutalise them.

He said: “The former Secretary to the State Government who resigned recently confirmed in his resignation letter that the governor has a record of moving against those he is not on the same page with when he said he knew the governor will go after him, his family and friends.”

He also accused the governor of allegedly hijacking the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes in the state.

He said contrary to Umahi’s public support for President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor is against the President, describing him as a “cancer that must be avoided.”