Former Senator representing Benue North-West in the National Assembly, Joseph Waku, has described the ‘resurrection’ of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as a danger signal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the massive turn-out and solidarity which the PDP enjoyed during its last national convention shows that the party is on course to sack the APC-led federal government.

He added that unless some members of the APC purge themselves of impunity, the chances of the Party to remain in power beyond 2019 remain slim.

Waku told The Sun: “From the faces of the people I saw at the convention amidst jubilant mood, I think Nigeria is beginning to see a strong opposition that will put the ruling party on its toes. That convention was an experimental convention to see if people are still there.

“And from what I saw, people are still there and even looking cheerful. From what I watched on the television, there was no dull moment. I think it is a healthy opposition.

“With the new development, the ruling party will now be mindful enough not to do anything that will undermine the rights of every member to aspire for any position. If it does, there will be a counter change. APC is now a pregnant woman; no one can predict what child it will bear.

“What the PDP did at its recent convention is a danger signal for the APC. Let nobody deceive you, it is a danger signal.

“There are quite a number of people in the APC who have impunity in their DNA. My advice to such people is for them to begin to have a rethink. If the impunity in their DNA is not treated, they will be a target for a counter change.

“It is regrettable that many of those who came from the PDP to join the APC perfected the art of impunity and even made things worse than what PDP used to do.

“Therefore, if the PDP could make good its words to discard the idea of impunity, APC will have crisis unless the leadership stops the impunity of running the party like a one man show.”