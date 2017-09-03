Mr Pally Iriase, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, has appealed to politicians to always justify position of responsibilities entrusted to them by the people.

The lawmaker representing Owan Federal Constituency made the appeal at the reception organised for the newly appointed Edo Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Jump Ijegbai.

Iriase said politicians must see their offices as a call to service, adding that “ posterity never forgets those who work for the people when entrusted with such positions of authority.”

He also said the appointment of Ijegbai as commissioner by Gov. Godwin Obaseki was a testimony to his hard work and diligence in the service of the people.

“We are here today to rejoice with own, Ijegbai, who has been appointed as commissioner in the state.

“I need not remind us all of how Ijegbai transformed Owan East Local Government Area of Edo when he was elected as the council chairman.

“His impressive performance didn’t go unnoticed. He remained very committed to what he had set out to achieve even in the face of dwindling revenue from the center.

“Today, due to his impressive performance, the local government remains the most viable council in the state till date.

“Even the governor has attested to this fact and has never failed to mention this at every forum,” he said.

The lawmaker, however , advised Ijegbai to remain committed to his principle of serving humanity, saying the new appointment was coming with greater responsibilities.

The occasion, which began with a church service, had in attendance some members of the State Executive Council, members of the State House of Assembly and prominent politicians in the state.