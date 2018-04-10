Mr Yohanna Pada, the District Head of Guru community in Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, has called on politicians to engage more youths in governance when elected into office to foster democracy.

Pada made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Gwagwalada, saying that youths are tools for unity and development not political thugs.

The district head advised that youths should be involved in governance as they have the technical capability and energy to get the right thing done appropriately.

“With more involvement of youths in governance, it will reduce youth restiveness and grow our democracy.

“It will create more jobs for the masses, reduce terrorism and the youths will be positively engaged.

“Young minds will bring fresh ideas and modern ways of doing things in the country,” he said.

However, he warned youths against offering themselves to be used as thugs by desperate politicians in the 2019 general elections.

Besides, Pada also advised the youths to resist every temptation to be used as tools for destruction by politicians that would dump them thereafter.

“The youths must see themselves as tools of unity and development; they should be interested in a better tomorrow and be ready to plan for it.

“They must be able to detect evil from afar and resist it, no matter how it is coloured,” he said.

He reminded the youths that election was not war, pointing out that life would continue long after the elections were gone.

Pada called for public support for efforts to stamp out corruption and insecurity by the government, so that Nigeria can become a safe haven for investments.