The publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential aspirant for the 2019 election, Omoyele Sowore, has been named “Sarkin Yaki Free Zak-Zaky”.

The free Zakzaky movement is agitating the release of Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), who has been in detention since 1999.

When Sowore met with supporters of Zakzaky on Tuesday, they thanked him for his efforts in ensuring that their plight and struggles are not forgotten.

Responding, the presidential aspirant said Nigerians everywhere must be allowed to practise their faith freely.

He revealed to the group that he was on the phone with El-Zakzaky’s wife during the “brutal assault” on the Shiite community in Zaria.

Sowore decried the continued detention of the Shiite leader, despite numerous court orders for his release.

He declared that the Take Back Nigeria movement, the group coordinating his presidential campaign, is committed to the emergence of a Nigeria where every Nigerian is free to practise their faith, without fear of persecution.

He commended the supporters of the Shiite movement for the peaceful nature of their protests.

Sowore reminded the crowd that all across Nigeria, Sunni Muslims, Christians and people of all religious faith were constant victims of violence, kidnappings, economic deprivation and other hardships.

He declared that “a bad government affects all people of all faith!”