The Conference of Nigeria Political Party has said President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing to show Nigerians, in terms of concrete achievements, to make him seek re-election.

The CNPP in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, maintained that Nigeria should be thinking of electing a patriotic politician who understands economic dynamics and inclusive governance.

He said, “It is disappointing that the President will choose to declare for a second term at a time when the security of lives and property of Nigerians cannot be guaranteed.

“The President’s declaration of intention to run at this time is the height of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians who are suffering under his administration as he has nothing concrete in terms of achievement to show Nigerians.

“Today, we can count businesses that have either collapsed or are operating under the worst economic condition in history of our dear country, with no single high profile conviction in his so-called anti-corruption war in three years.

“His anti-corruption campaign has obviously been turned into a blackmailing tool aimed at painting one political party black, while anyone accused of corruption that joins the All Progressives Congress automatically becomes a saint and must be protected to enjoy his loot. That is not war against corruption.

“Nigerians at this time should be moving with the global tide by thinking of electing a successful patriotic man or woman as President.”

He said that it would be wrong to re-elect the President who he accused of poor performance.

He said, “Nigerians have experimented enough in the last three years. The hungry and jobless citizens can no longer endure, and cannot afford to see another four years of this failed administration after 2019.”