The senator representing the Ogun East Senatorial District in the Senate, Buruji Kashamu, says the Peoples Democratic Party will take over the seat of power in Ogun State in 2019.

He said this on Sunday at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Kashamu, who also addressed his constituents, said it was the turn of the Ogun East Senatorial District to produce the next governor.

He told his constituents that it was the turn of the senatorial district to also experience infrastructural development as being experienced in the state capital under Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

He urged them to vote for an Ijebu candidate in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Kashamu further explained that a governor of Ijebu stock would turn the district into a small Paris.

He said, “It is time for Ijebu. Ijebu both at home and abroad, you must cooperate. You all can see what Amosun (governor) is doing at Ogun Central; you see how he has turned the central to a small Paris; let us also strive to turn Ijebu to a small Paris.”

On his own part, a factional state chairman of the party, Bayo Dayo, said he remained the authentic chairman of the party in the state, urging members of the public to disregard the notion that there was a division in the party.

He said, “There is only one PDP group in Ogun State and that is the exco led by myself. We do not have any other executive, whether in the state, local governments or in any of the wards, that is different from the one that I am heading.”