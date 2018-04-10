The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, said the President decided not to be like the late former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

Mandela, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero who became President after his 27-year imprisonment, had rejected a second term despite the popular demand for his re-election.

Reacting to the official declaration of his decision to seek re-election in the 2019 poll, Sani took to his social media platforms to hail Buhari for moving against the elongation of the tenure of APC’s NWC.

He also said Buhari’s announcement would silence members of the ruling All Progressives Congress who were nursing presidential ambition.

The posts read, “The Lion roared and nipped the Tigers’ open ambitions and the Foxes’ hidden ambitions. The Lion’s roar nails the coffin of tenure elongation. The Lion roared to avert plots and scheming in its absence and behind its back.

“Now that Baba decided not to be a Mandela, we hope that he becomes a Deng Xioping and not Augustus Pinochet Agarte.”