The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has explained why Nigerians should re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Speaking during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Mr. Abdullahi, believed that re-electing the President was in the interest of the nation.

“I think the framers of our constitution know that four years cannot be enough to achieve the full realisation of all that government tries to achieve,” he said, adding “I think it is in the interest of Nigeria that we allow the work that has started in the last four years to continue.”

Mr Abdullahi made the comments hours after President Buhari declared his intention to seek re-election during a closed-door meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja.

The President had told party leaders at the meeting that his decision was in response to the clamour by Nigerians to recontest in 2019.

However, the APC spokesman said the President’s declaration did not come as a surprise as many party leaders and members across the country have been appealing to him to make his intention known.

He noted that the delay by the President to make his intention known was already creating anxiety among members as the general elections drew nearer.

Abdullahi said members were delighted that President Buhari finally announced that he would recontest, saying his declaration has given some kind of direction to the party.

On how certain it was that the President would emerge the party’s candidate at the primary election, he said he was not in the position to comment on such but maintained that President Buhari deserved to be re-elected.

“What I believe as a member of the party is that the work that Mr President has started a little over three years ago is so fundamental to the development of this country that he needs the opportunity to build on that and to consolidate on it.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has brought something to this country that is different, and what he has brought to this country that is different is that his avowed commitment to ‘fight against corruption’ is so fundamental that sometimes we lose the understanding of what it means,” the APC spokesman said.

He pointed out that the conversations around corruption on a daily basis in the country had shown that Nigerians had not accepted corruption as a way of life, stressing the need to re-elect the President.