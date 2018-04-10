A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has reacted to declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election.

Moghalu has earlier declared his intention to be President of Nigeria in 2019.

President Buhari had yesterday, during the National Executive Council meeting of the APC made his intention to seek reelection public.

The president’s declaration has been receiving knocks and approvals from different political parties, governors amongst others.

Reacting to the recent development, Moghalu speaking to Punch said Buhari does not deserve a second term based on his poor performance.

Moghalu said, “I do not think he deserves to be re-elected based on an objective assessment of his failed performance.

“Nigerians deserve a very different kind of effective and inclusive leadership that can unite the country and reverse the poverty that has made our country the poverty capital of the world with the highest numbers of absolutely poor people of any country.’’