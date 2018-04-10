The Kano State Government has welcomed with satisfaction the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest election comes 2019.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, assures that the second term tenure of President Buhari will ensure the consolidation of the achievements recorded in nearly three years of the administration in the area of economic growth, security, fight against corruption, transparency in government.

According to the statement, while Nigeria has gotten out of recession, higher level of transparency in government has ensured foreign investments, the administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, coupled with its holistic approach to fighting insurgency has boosted the country’s image in the international community.

The commissioner says as the strongest support base of the President, the good people and the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Kano state will ensure the success of Buhari at the polls to consolidate the gains so far made.