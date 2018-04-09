Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration on Monday to run for a second term, as a response to a clarion call from Nigerians of goodwill.

Buhari, while making his decision public in Abuja, urged Nigerians to score him based on his performance.

Reacting to the declaration in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri on Monday, Okorocha said that the President had performed very well in his first tenure.

He said that Buhari’s second term bid was a “right choice in the right direction”.

He said that the president’s declaration would end cheap blackmail from the opposition over his silence towards his ambition in 2019.

The Imo governor expressed optimism that APC would win the presidential election in 2019 and urged all party members across the country to work very hard to ensure victory.

He further said that APC had no apology to render to Nigerians, considering the bad shape it met the country when it took over in 2015.